SAN ANTONIO — This is one Fiesta medal your kids might not want to trade.

The LEGOLAND Discovery Center just announced their 2020 limited-edition Fiesta medal. The catch? It doesn't come pre-assembled.

Adults can get their hands on a "medal" (which actually doesn't have any metal because it's made of plastic) by going to Adult Night on Friday, March 27 from 7:00-10:00 p.m. The event is part of LEGOLAND Discovery Center's Fiesta line-up.

Guests will have full access to the attractions and will be able to build the limited-edition LEGO® Fiesta medal alongside a Master Model Builder or they can take home the build-your-own Fiesta medal.

Each ticket to Adult Night costs $30 and includes samples from community vendors and complimentary snacks. It's the only way adults can get the LEGO® Fiesta medal without the purchase of regular admission with a child.

As for kids, April is the month to mark on the calendar. There are several Fiesta Fun Days happening on the weekends where kids can go build their own medal alongside expert builders.

Saturday, April 11 at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 19 at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 26 at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Tickets to Fiesta Fun Days also cost $30 per person. Each ticket includes the Fiesta medal kit, a building lesson, chips and salsa and full admission to LEGOLAND Discovery Center. If you have an annual pass, tickets for the Fiesta Fun Days are $10.

Tickets for these events are on sale now.

