SAN ANTONIO — At Pharm Table, every dish starts with only the freshest ingredients.

"I believe with all my heart that you eat with your eyes, nose, mouth and ears; it's like multi-sensory," Pharm Table, owner, Chef Elizabeth Johnson said.

Chef Elizabeth Johnson has one purpose in mind for each recipe.

"For me, food tells a story and spices and ingredients are our medicine cabinet, and in today's society we have gotten away from that," Johnson said.

Johnson grew up in the food industry. She knows a bit about serving up something that she would eat herself.

"I learned from my mother, my grandparents, and so one of the things that they always insisted is that you must try the food," Johnson said. "So quality control is really important."

Her online foodservice and restaurant focusing on vegan or gluten-free products which she hopes can help her patrons.

"I wanted to heal people with food, so for me, Pharm Table is a synonym for culinary medicine," Johnson said.

Now for the first time, her cheesecakes and energy bites have landed on store shelves.

Continuing Johnson's dream of spreading good foods with healing powers.

"I think our products are something for our local community to be proud of and I hope to continue to provide health convenience and flavor to all our locals here, and to those who come to visit San Antonio," Johnson said.

RELATED: Cantwell Mattress, 100 years of tradition | Made in SA

RELATED: Made in S.A.: Cordelia Special-Tees

RELATED: 11-year-old 'Girl boss' creates her own unique company | Made in SA