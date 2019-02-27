SAN ANTONIO — At Organically Bath & Beauty, you can bet that every product you find in store are made by hand by the Nabors clan of eight.

Nabors family of eight creates handmade soaps.

KENS 5

The mastermind behind it all is the matriarch of the family, Kela Nabors.

“I got into the organic, vegan bath and body products because of my daughter…she has eczema, so one of the reasons I started creating was because I wanted to help sooth her skin without all the chemicals and without all the additives, “owner, Kela Nabors said.

“It hurt really [badly]. I was always scratching and my face was peeling…we tried everything but nothing worked until now,” Jordan Nabors said.

It was her mom’s oatmeal soap bar that started to give her skin relief.

These days the entire family has their hands on their products.

KENS 5

“We’ve been told that our house is like an ant house because everybody has a job. And that’s what we simply do we also have a chance to teach them at a young age what a good work ethic is,” husband, Kevin Nabors said.

“That is the best part. My past career I spent a lot of time away from my family and this has given me the ability to be with my family. And this family owned business has created a sense of freedom and a sense of pride because they see us doing something awesome every day,” Kela Nabors said.

KENS 5

Inspiring their six children all while promoting wellness and relaxation with their products.

“We wanted the love that we have to transcend even into our company and so everything we do is about wellness tranquility just about relaxation. It’s about real care. We really care about the end result when you leave here,” Kela Nabors said.