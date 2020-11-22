Ava's goal is to collect 100 coats to give to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — One Macon girl wants to make sure kids in Central Georgia stay warm by hosting a coat drive for her 5th Birthday.

With winter around the corner, temperatures are cooling down outside, which might cause you to grab a jacket before you head out the door.

Like most kids, Ava Hardy is looking forward to a fun-filled birthday weekend.

"I'm going to have a 'LOL' cake and I'm going to have balloons," Ava said.

But this year she will not be the only one getting a gift.

"I want to help other children because I think they want the jackets, so they don't be cold, for the coat drive," Ava said.

For the second year in a row, Ava is holding "Ava's Coats and Care".

"I feel like if kids in this generation need to understand, as my mantra it is better to give than receive, so if you start them off young, they will always have a giving spirit," Quintessa Hardy, Ava's mom said.

Quintessa says she always felt compelled to help the community. So she is hoping to instill those same values into Ava.

"It is important that we do this because the children need to be secured this winter season," Quintessa said.

Ava is hoping to collect 100 coats that will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia in mid-December.

"If I can get the jackets, they can get the jackets," Ava said.

Helping make sure kids in Central Georgia have a warm holiday season.

If you would like to donate you can drop of a coat to one of these locations: