Not many teachers become millionaires. They don't go into the profession to become wealthy. But one local teacher is on her way. She is building a fortune as a Teacher Influencer, selling her creative ideas on Instagram and online.

Documenting her days in the Comal Independent School District as an elementary school teacher with a sense of humor earned Amy Groesbeck a big following on Instagram.

Her principal suggested she should cash in on her ideas through the website Teachers Pay Teachers and she was right.

"Teachers like myself can create an online store and post their resources or materials or fonts and sell the digital resources," explained Groesbeck.

Her hand-drawn fonts are her best sellers - like one where each letter is a different math tool. Teachers all over the world are now using this lettering on bulletin boards and handouts.

"It's amazing to me that things I printed for my own students are now being used in a classroom in Australia," Groesbeck said.

Selling that creative lettering at $6 a download, along with her other online resources, like binder covers for $4.00 and Fairy tale classroom decor at $9.95 really adds up.

"I bought a house on my own, I did buy a vehicle. I'm a single mom and those are things that wouldn't have happened had Teachers Pay Teachers not been a part of my life," Groesbeck said.

Last year, her teaching job paid $50,000, but her work on social media and Teachers Pay Teachers brought in more than $200,000. She has her sights set even higher.

"There are teachers who have hit the million dollar milestone and that is my goal," Groesbeck said.

Groesbeck has nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram. She is taking this year off from teaching to work full time on growing her business and to be a stay at home mom to her 6-year-old daughter.

"It's been very rewarding to be a full time mom and volunteer at school, but I am a teacher first, that is where my heart lies and I want to go back very soon," Groesbeck said.

Not only does Instagram provide teachers with additional income, it has revolutionized teaching.

"Even when I was a first year teacher, I really relied a lot on the resources that were provided by my district, whereas now through Instagram and Teachers Pay Teachers, you can go online, you can find ideas and resources instantly," said Groesbeck.

But it's not all about making money. Groesbeck spends time with fellow teachers online and doesn't make a penny.

"I've been able to connect with other teachers and ask how did this work in your classroom or even share my own ideas," Groesbeck said.

That work still pays off, although not in ways that will buy a house or car. But it will buy hearts, which, deep inside, is where every teacher starts.