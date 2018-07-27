Business is booming right now for Mireles Party Ice. They’re home to one of the coldest places in Texas this time of year.

It’s a brisk 15 degrees in their big ice box, a perfect temperature for the bags of ice they sell on the market to help keep locals cool during the summer.

“Business has been crazy,” owner Jesse Mireles said. “We are making about 120 tons of ice every day. That’s basically enough to fill about six 18-wheelers.”

The latest heat wave in San Antonio has locals dripping with sweat but it’s keeping the workers at Mireles Party Ice busy.

“Our machines run 24 hours a day,” said Mireles, who noted that July is often the busiest month of the year. “We are doing 700 pallets a week now.”

Mireles says that the business idea was born of ice in 2001 after his family decided that they needed to expand and branch out from the family keg business where the ice kept the barrels chilled.

And everyone needs some ice on a hot summer day in Texas.

“Convenience stores, restaurants, and bars, we serve at special events,” said Mireles, who says that they’re equipped with every kind of ice you can think of. “Bagged ice, snow ice, dry ice.”

Mireles also says that there is more than 100 tons of ice in the company’s big freezer, where the weather is frightful all year long.

