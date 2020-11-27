Live, drive-in version of the Nutcracker kicks off in San Antonio

The first of 10 shows is being held at the Mission Outdoor Theatre tonight as a response to the pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — In a first of its kind production, the Nutcracker is moving outdoors to be performed at a drive-in, but live on stage tonight on the city's south side.

"Nutcracker Under the Stars" is being performed by the San Antonio Youth Ballet at Mission Outdoor Theatre, located at 8069 Challenger Drive. The live performance will also be projected onto the movie screen so even those not parked in the first few rows will still be able to enjoy the performance.

The production of all 10 shows will benefit underserved youth through San Antonio Youth Ballet’s non-profit program, DanceReach. The San Antonio Ballet School is a small, African American and woman-owned business.

This is the San Antonio Youth Ballet's fourth annual event. Like other organizations this year amid the pandemic, it has creatively pivoted to enable what it calls "completely contactless holiday entertainment for the whole family."

"We needed to keep this family tradition alive for San Antonio! Having this performance outside at a drive-in will allow both our performers and our guests to be very safe," Danielle Campbell Steans, the organization's director, said. "We hope people can feel comfortable coming out. They can simply drive up and drive away with zero contact with anybody else, if they so choose - but the show must go on!"

Tonight's opening performance is followed by a second show on Saturday, Nov. 28. It will also be held December 4-5, 11-13 and 18-20.

Gates will open at 5:30 pm, and the performance will begin at 6:30 pm.