Lady luck strikes again in San Antonio area

A second resident in as many days won a Texas Lottery game via a scratch-off ticket.

ATASCOSA, Texas — What are the odds that two people in two days in the same part of Texas could win millions?

We're not sure, but that's what happened on December 8 and December 9. The two winning tickets were both purchased in San Antonio. The most recent winner bought his or her ticket near South San High School on the city's southwest side at a Circle K, located at 2950 S.W. Military Drive off I-35.

Although the winner chose to remain anonymous, we do know they are an Atascosa resident.

The latest lucky game that made the person $1 million richer is the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game called $1,000,000 Extreme Cash.