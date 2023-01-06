They're baa-ack! Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets are back in stock

While in Houston, the supermodel and wife of former Astros pitcher Justin Verlander created a lot of buzz over her Astros gear and some sold out.

Upton's custom Mitchell and Ness jacket had Verlander on the back and fans spotted it on TV when she hugged her hubby after the ALCS win.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired in October 2022.

The jackets sold out quickly during the Astros' World Series run leaving a lot of fans disappointed.

Months later, they're finally back.

