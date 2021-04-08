How one artist is displaying his creativity on a unique canvas | Made in S.A.

The local artist is expressing his love for San Antonio with wearable works of art.

SAN ANTONIO — Music has always been Dimas Martinez's first love.

"Music was my thing -- that was my first passion. And once I started hoping into art, people started reaching out and saying, 'I like your artwork,'" Dimas Martinez said.

These days, he's focused on a form of expression that's more tangible. One you can slip right into.

"It gives you confidence once you walk out there, [for some] it's the last thing you put on, and for others, it's something they work their outfit around," Martinez said.

Drawing inspiration from the 210.

"Music, sports, my kids and really just different artists," Martinez said. "Just the culture of San Antonio itself -- I enjoy it -- and I kind of want to just put that on my designs as well." Whether it's a kid's size two to something larger, like Spurs forward-guard Keldon Johnson's size 14.

Each blank canvas starts with some prep work.

"I like wearing really loud shoes and like, really bright colors," Martinez said. "I try to work that into any pair I get. But also, just throw a mix of abstract colors to try and make it really pop out."

Sneakerheads rocking his one of a kind kicks:

"I enjoy doing shoes because my artwork travels wherever they go and wherever they wear them," Martinez said.

Seeing his client's reaction to his work making this side hustle all worth it.

"It makes me feel good seeing their reaction and just seeing that positive energy it brings out," Martinez said.

He's inspiring the masses with his artwork, but it's his little fans at home that he hopes to inspire the most.

"I just want to inspire my kids to do whatever they want, but just to have that same kind of passion towards whatever they want to do is really why I do this," Martinez said.

His oldest son is taking to this same form of art, making the long hours all worth it.

"It takes you away from family, but just to have him see that, and now coming and spending time with me as I have to work on these shoes - I love that," Martinez said. "Who knows, man, once I get that going, maybe we could make it a family thing."

He's a full-time dad, who juggles a 9-5, and still pursues his dreams hoping everyone finds what drives them too.

"If this is really what you want to do, never stop. And not just with art, but with anything," Martinez said. "Pray about it, and put your full faith behind it, and keep asking God to continue to be with you throughout everything you do, and you will make it."