How Mujer Artes allows women to express themselves through clay art

San Antonio working women and moms tell their stories through clay art.

SAN ANTONIO — The Esperanza Center has always worked to spread their mission of equality for all by way of the arts.

One of their programs, Mujer Artes, which has been operating for over 25 years does just that by taking low income women and allowing them to express themselves through clay art.

"The project started out as a project for low income women of the westside to express themselves, because we know that our mujeres are very creative. But many times, we are left to jobs like cleaning houses or working as custodial staff for hotels or SeaWorld of Texas," Esperanza Peace & Justice center, Director, Graciela Sanchez said.

Teri Borrego was always into clay art as a child, but as a working mom with four kids, it wasn't until retirement that she could dedicate time to her passion.

"Very special because the way the studio works is that they don't limit us," artist Teri Borrego said. "It's my story and that's what I'm here for to tell art pieces for my story."

Each woman is able to express her creativity with the clay.

"I enjoy working with my hands and creating something that I don't know how it is going to turn out," artist Mary Agnes Rodriguez said. "It's like a surprise all the time."

Working women and moms, they're able to free their passions and speak their truths with each piece created.

“They say to remember is to live. It is nice not only to remember the good stories but also the tragic ones," artist Elizabeth Geronimo Uresti said. "We need to talk about them so that people learn and see what we’ve been through. It is a story through expression."