SAN ANTONIO — It’s not hard to find a hotel in San Antonio, but for those with extra money to spend, there’s one spot tucked north of Downtown you’ll want to see.

With their best bed starting at $4,500 a night, the suite really is sweet.

The chalky, neutral-tone brick at Hotel Emma has a matte finish but the building is one of the Pearl’s shining stars.

Step into the lobby and all five senses soar to cloud nine.

Across the hall from the bar is this tribute to the Hotel’s namesake Emma Koehler. She ran the Brewery here at the Pearl through Prohibition.

The Emma Koehler suite is the hotel’s crown jewel.

“This will be our largest suite at approximately 2,500 square feet,” said Bill Petrella, President and General Manager of Hotel Emma.

Brass and leather set the theme of the room. Furniture with character decorates every corner. Textured textiles add color and pattern to the place while a comforting, rich aroma floats through the air.

“It’s two floors, so the bedroom is upstairs,” Petrella said.

On the stair landing, guests will find a picture of the space before the old brewery was turned into the hotel. Parts of the original room were left intact.

The bathroom features a claw foot tub, two sinks and a shower. Hanging delicately from hooks are soft bath robes. Petrella says the handmade guayabera robes celebrate our South Texas region.

Back down stairs, the living room features ample seating, a giant dinner table and a piano.

A 718 square foot terrace offers plenty of space to entertain or hold a reception. The outdoor space also features a gas fireplace.

Dripping in decadence, Hotel Emma has a 5-diamond rating from AAA.

“Being a five-diamond property means that we're at the top tier of luxury within the hotel community,” Petrella said. “Only 0.4% of hotels in the United States achieve five diamond. So you have a beautiful industrial re-purposed building with outstanding service.”

Hotel Emma is among three Texas hotels with the impressive award; the only one in San Antonio with the honor.

“We have celebrities, politicians, the who's who…we're very discreet regarding who's staying unless they talk about us,” said Petrella regarding the guests who are apt to book the posh suite.

Charles Barkley raved about Hotel Emma during a TV segment in 2017.

On Instagram, Joanna Gaines posted pictures from the downstairs library, complimenting the impeccable style and charm.

“They are blown away by the quality of the design the architecture and then coupled with amazing service, it's really impossible to beat Hotel Emma,” Petrella said. “It's truly world class.”

The picture-perfect space is a win for travelers looking for luxury with a taste of San Antonio.