SAN ANTONIO, Texas — San Antonio is often referred to as 'a city on the rise,' and that description has further been boosted after AAA released its list of five-diamond hotels, which only .4 percent of the world's hotels are lucky to be a part of.

Just how does a hotel receive the prestigious honor? KENS 5 had an opportunity to find out Thursday when we followed the AAA employee responsible for doling out the award. (Due to the nature of his work, we will have chosen to conceal the identity of the inspector.)

The AAA Diamond rating system is actually broken down into five different numerical levels. In order to receive the company's top honor, a hotel must adhere strictly to a 14-page protocol listing everything from quality and care of staff to mirror placement, shape, and size.

From the custom scent pumped through the building's ventilation system, to the handmade robes and slippers, it is no surprise to learn that the opulent Hotel Emma would be placed in an elite list.

Hotel Emma was one of 121 hotels out of more than 27,000 to receive the honor. Only three hotels in Texas were awarded the five-diamond rating.

