HOUSTON — Tens of thousands of people lined the concrete canyons of downtown Houston Thursday morning for the 69th annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The huge crowd enjoyed a parade of colorful floats, giant balloons, marching bands and entertainers.
PHOTOS: Houston's rich diversity on display at H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Celebrating Houston's rich diversity at H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
It’s one of Houston’s favorite Turkey Day traditions.
This year’s parade featured two superstars as grand marshals, Houston Astro Jose Altuve and Houston Rocket James Harden.
PHOTOS: People watching at the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
Photos: Harden & Altuve open the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade