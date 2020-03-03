GROVES, Texas — The owner of Silvia's Tacos in Groves is back in business, months after a crash nearly took his family's life.

Miguel Lerma and his family were heading home from Mexico after Thanksgiving, when he says a drunk driver crossed into their lane and hit them head-on.

The restaurant, which originally opened on April 1, 2019, was forced to shut down in December so Lerma could focus on medical expenses and his family's recovery.

"It's just a good feeling to be back and serving the community again," Lerma said. "It's been a long three months after the accident. We're still recovering and it's going to be awhile."

His wife remains confined to the house, but Lerma was excited to share his daughter Mia is able to walk again.

"She had her first school dance on Saturday so she was excited. She went to go see her friends and all her friends were excited to see her," Lerma said.

He tells 12News doctors expect her to return to school in two weeks.

The other big news of the day, at least for customers, is that Silvia's Tacos re-opened Monday to the community.

It's the first time in three months, that the signature sizzling of tortillas and ingredients are back on the corner of Taft Avenue and 32nd Street in Groves.

Terra Green says the community has been eagerly waiting for this day.

"It was just very good to see them back here, we missed them," Green said.

RELATED: Beaumont family survives major crash in Mexico, returns home after weeks in hospital

She says it's a well-loved stop for many in the neighborhood.

"They're open so early, all of the refinery workers come for breakfast. There's traffic all the time, people love this place," Green said.

Lerma said when people showed up on Monday, the first thing they said had nothing to do with food.

"They had asked for my wife, 'how's the family doing?' It felt good to know that many people are still thinking about us," Lerma said.

A return to normalcy served up with overwhelming support has Lerma confident his family will bounce back.

"That support behind us. Mentally and emotionally, it really helps. I'm very thankful for that," Lerma said.

Silvia's Tacos originally opened on April 1, 2019 before clsing

Lerma says what's make his restaurant so special is that they make their flour and corn tortillas from scratch along with using a secret seasoning.

Green tells 12News the breakfast is what she loves along with a signature sauce.

"The hot sauce, the green sauce, the green sauce is a little warm a little hot but it's really good," Green said.

Silvia's Tacos is open from 5 am to 2 pm, Monday through Friday.

Silvia's Tacos If you love great, authentic Mexican food this is the place to try! Their food is flavorful made wit... h fresh ingredients that comes together in the most delicious way possible. The birria tacos are AMAZING......and the homemade tortillas take it to a whole new level. Highly recommend this place

