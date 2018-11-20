SAN ANTONIO — Grocery shopping can be a time-consuming chore, and with more places offering curbside grocery pickup services to help get you in and out of the store, KENS 5 took a closer look to find out how it works.

We focused on how efficient and reliable the services are and if the websites are user friendly.

We put H-E-B's curbside and Walmart's pickup service to the test. To help us with the experiment, we selected two shoppers who have never shopped for groceries online. Audrey Shawver shopped at H-E-B and Verna Eskridge shopped at Walmart. Shawver says she typically spends an hour grocery shopping with her three children in tow.

"It definitely takes longer because they want to go down the aisles, I have to make sure they are not wandering off,” Shawver said.

As for Eskridge, she says she’s a very efficient shopper who’s got her grocery store all mapped out.

Both of the volunteers ordered 10 items ranging from frozen chicken to fresh vegetables and fragile items, like eggs. It took the volunteers about 25 minutes to load their digital carts, but it took them longer to enter their payment information and to select a pickup time that fit their schedule.

After weighing their options, they opted to pick up their groceries the next morning, with some concerns. Both of the volunteers worried their fresh vegetables would not be picked to their liking, but Walmart and H-E-B say shoppers have nothing to worry about.

"Let us know what kind of ripeness, the way you like your food delivered and we will make sure we deliver on that," said Julie Bedingfield, a spokesperson for H-E-B.

"We train our shoppers, they go to academy to learn how to pick certain fruits and vegetables,” said Danielle Clark, a spokesperson for Walmart.

Here are a few things you should know before embarking on a grocery pickup:

Walmart and H-E-B recommend placing your order at least 4 hours in advance of the pickup time you have in mind, and to increase the likelihood of locking in a specific time, they recommend ordering the night before.

Here is the difference between the H-E-B and the Walmart service fees

Walmart offers free grocery pickup service

H-E-B charges 4.95 cents for their curbside but they wave the fee on the first four orders.

Both services also accept coupons

But what about the cost?

At Walmart, the prepackaged items selected were the same price in store and online, but the prices varied for produce based on weight.

H-E-B, on the other hand, marks up its online items 3 percent. They call it a convenience fee. For example, the same carton of milk will ring up at $3.88 in store and $4.17 online, a 29 cent difference.

Shoppers can also order beer and wine with both services, but must have a valid ID available

At pickup time, both H-E-B and Walmart delivered the groceries directly to the cars within minutes. All the items were in order for Shawver who shopped at H-E-B, but Eskridge’s Walmart order wasn’t exact. She recalls ordering five bananas but the order only showed one. She was also given three avocados, not four like she thought ordered and she accidentally ordered cherry tomatoes.

In the end, both of the volunteers were happy with the freshness of their produce and the efficiency of the services and said they would consider using them again.

