Give back, save a life by becoming a foster parent with the SA Humane Society

Can't adopt, there are other ways to help the San Antonio Humane Society

SAN ANTONIO — Litters of kittens are an all too familiar sight at the San Antonio Humane Society.

"We are in Texas so kitten season is year-round, we do see puppies, but mainly a lot of kittens," San Antonio Humane Society, Public Relations Associate, Alexis Castillo said.

The no-kill shelter relying heavily on volunteers to walk, socialize, or foster young litters of animals under their care.

"The need is huge right now., so we are in need of a lot of foster families," Castillo said.

Debbie Brackett who has been a volunteer and foster mom for the last fourteen years.

"I started in 2006 because my daughter needed community service hours for high school," foster parent, Debbie Brackett said.

Quickly becoming a foster mom and caring for dozens of litters of kittens over the years.

"I just I love it.; to watch them grow from a kitten or a sick kitten to a cat that runs around, and eats, and socializes," Brackett said. "I don't know its like raising a bunch of kids or something but different."

The job coming with a lot of responsibility.

"These little guys their lives are in your hands, "Brackett said. "You just have to do whatever you can to get them over the hump."

"That's what our foster families are there for," Castillo said. "They are there to support the animals to get them back to their healthy state, so that they can come back be put up for adoption and find that forever family."

Foster parents like Debbie needed to help continue the mission of the San Antonio Humane Society.

"It's a lot of work but yes its very rewarding," Brackett said. "It just fills your heart with love and they are so affectionate."

To become a foster parent, fill out the online application at the San Antonio Humane Society's website.