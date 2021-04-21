🌳Free trees! Yes, please🌳

The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will give away 200 native Texas trees this Saturday. Here's how to score one.

SAN ANTONIO — Free trees – need we say more? Here's how you can score one this weekend.

There's a Green Giveaway event this Saturday, April 24, at 8 a.m. at Howsman Elementary School, located at 11349 Clifton Forge Street. That's where the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will give away 200 native Texas trees.

The school is just south of the Cody Library on Huebner Road on the north side.

Join me for another “Green Giveaway” this Saturday, April 24, at 8 am at Howsman Elementary. 🌳🚘



*Please note: We will not start loading trees into vehicles until the official event start time of 8 am. Limit 1 tree per vehicle.* pic.twitter.com/b5RE1qja40 — Councilman Manny Pelaez (@District8Manny) April 19, 2021

Organizers said there is a limit of one tree per vehicle. They will not start loading trees into vehicles until the event officially begins at 8 a.m.

To comply with COVID-19 protocols, attendees will need to remain in their vehicles as they participate in the tree giveaway. Event staff will deliver the selected trees to the attendees' vehicles and place them in their cars' trunks or their trucks' beds, limiting the contact between participants and event staff.

In another event also on Saturday, trees will be given away at Woodlawn Lake Park, located at 1103 Cincinnati Avenue, as part of celebrating Earth Week. About 200 1-gallon sized trees will be given out in the gym parking lot on the city's west side.

🌳 Tree Adoption in celebration of #EarthWeek🌎 at Woodlawn Lake Park! About 200 1-gallon native trees will be distributed. 🙌 Patrons will be directed to line up (park) in the Woodlawn Gym parking lot. Staff will be onsite. Hope to see you there. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Wsnh2WmN7d — SAParksandRec (@SAParksandRec) April 21, 2021

The San Antonio River Foundation, along with San Antonio Parks and Recreation held a drive-thru giveaway on March 27 at Roosevelt Park where they gave away about 200 trees.

The city also held another giveaway last month, when 600 trees were given out on March 20 at Wheatley Heights Sports Complex on the east side. The event, which was called 2021 Drive-Thru Jammin' Jams Free Fruit Tree Giveaway, included fig, lemon, olive, peach, pear and plum.