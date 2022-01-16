San Antonio Zoo offers special deals on Betty White's 100th birthday

There are three ways you can save on admission on January 17.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Zoo is going all out for what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday. There are three deals the zoo is offering to honor the late animal advocate.

The zoo is offering free admission to guests 65 and up.

It is also letting all members bring a friend for free.

Anyone else who wants to go can get a discounted rate all day on Monday, with tickets costing just $8.

The zoo is calling White's birthday, "Thank You For Being A Friend Day!" as people across the world remember the Golden Girl's life. The beloved 99-year-old television star and animal lover died on December 31, just 18 days shy of her milestone birthday.

To get these deals, just show up at the zoo's front gate on Monday, January 17.

The discounts are not available online.

Last week, the San Diego Humane Society announced it was waiving adoption fees for all adult animals this week. The organization was hoping to find forever homes for 100 pets before White's 100th birthday.

And also for Monday, "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration" will premiere in theaters — on the day that would have made White a centenarian. The film is scheduled to run at several locations across San Antonio.

The event's website said: "This celebration of America’s sweetheart is an opportunity to remember Betty White's amazing life and career. It’s a time to come together and enjoy Betty's classic moments on The Golden Girls, SNL, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, among others. Drawing from her final interview, this film provides a backstage look at her career, and insights into what was most important to her. Plus hear from the friends who loved her, including Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bettinelli, Jennifer Love Hewitt—and dozens of other celebrity friends who offer their tribute to this beloved icon."