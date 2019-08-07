Cool off in the summer heat with a free Slurpee on Thursday July 11!

Participating 7-Eleven's and Stripes are offering free small size Slurpee drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

With 2019 marking the convenience store's 92nd birthday, you can pop in and celebrate with a free sweet treat.

With the convenience store giving away millions of Slurpee drinks every July 11, they're expecting a large turnout of guests.

You can get your hands on a limited-time Fanta Blueberry Lemonade Slurpee at participating locations. Or you can stick to the classic flavors!

So park your car, pump your gas and grab a Slurpee while supplies last!