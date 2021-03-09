Houston-area home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for sale

The home is the only one he designed in the Houston area, and one of only three of his homes in the entire state of Texas.

HOUSTON — It’s an impressive home but as the Realtor, Clay Joyner will tell you, it’s much more than that.

The architect was an American master.

"He wanted to push you into that room to make you feel like it was something that actually had, where you wanted to gather, to be a part of something," Joyner said.

Nestled in Bunker Hill Village is a home by an architectural giant Frank Lloyd Wright. It is the only one he designed in the Houston area, and one of only three of his homes in the entire state of Texas.

"It’s like walking through a Monet your entire life, going through your house and I’m gonna walk through a piece of art, every single day," Joyner said.

Frank Lloyd Wright was all about angles, from the cabinets to the walls, to the fireplace, to the kitchen and even the pool. And there's some surprises.

The master bath is not the biggest in the world, it is rather small but it has a cool feature. There is a door that opens up right over the pool, so if you want you can jump right in for that morning swim.

The current owner expanded from the original 1,800 square feet of living space to 8,000.

The asking price? Just over $3 million.

"This is historic, can you live with history as everyday life?" Joyner asked.

His hope is that whoever buys it, doesn't tear it down and preserves this architectural treasure for generations to come.

