Come August, instead of mopping floors and cleaning classrooms, Hansell will have a classroom of his own where he will teach Texas History to 7th graders.

KLEIN, Texas — If there's one thing you can call Stephen Hansell, it's inspiring.

His love for his former school district runs deep. So deep, that he wanted to give back in any way he can.

“I wanted to work for Klein ISD so that I could do something for the kids. Anything would do, as long as I could do my part, so I happily took the custodian job,” Hansell said.

While working two years as a custodian for his former high school, Klein Oak, the U.S. Navy Veteran discovered his true calling — teaching.

Come August, instead of mopping floors and cleaning classrooms, Hansell will have a classroom of his own where he will teach Texas History to 7th graders at Klein ISD's Krimmel Intermediate.

“I’m excited for that first ‘lightbulb moment’ where the student doesn’t understand something, I explain it, and they finally get it,” Hansell said. “It’s going to be the coolest thing ever knowing that I got to be a part of that and have that opportunity.”

Hansell’s said his journey to completing his alternative teaching certification was rough. He credits his Klein Oak work family for helping him reach his goals.

“The care they have shown along the way has motivated me to see this dream through," Hansell said.

Hansell also credits his wife, Adrian, and his family for their love and encouragement during the transition of becoming Klein ISD's newest Texas history teacher.

Congratulations, Mr. Hansell!