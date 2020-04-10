Foodies, listen up! 'For Queen and Country' event goes remote

San Antonio's top chefs are whipping up a picnic-style basket, along with beer and wine, for ticket buyers to enjoy at home, safely, during the pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — With more people turning to gardening during the coronavirus pandemic, one local non-profit organization is getting a boost thanks to some local chefs.

Chef Cooperatives (a group of well-known San Antonio chefs), is known for raising money for local farms and ranches. They’re hosting their first official event since people began staying home - this time raising money for Compost Queens.

"Like everyone else in the culinary industry, we've had to drastically adjust to keep moving forward, but we are hopeful this will still be a great event," Stephen Paprocki, President of Chef Cooperatives, said. "It's an opportunity to have a little virtual fun, eat some fantastic food and support local businesses, farms and ranches - which is what we're all about."

The event is happening October 11 is called “For Queen and Country” - and although it will be a remote event, participants will get to meet the Compost Queens, members of Chef Cooperatives and take a virtual tour of Talking Tree Farm - by enjoying a picnic-style basket of chef-prepared dishes with locally-sourced ingredients while relaxing safely in the comfort of their own home.

Compost Queens provides residential and commercial composting services, along with serving local farms and ranches who use their compost to enrich their soil.

Tickets are $45. You can pick up the meal (stored in a biodegradable disposable container that can easily be heated and served) on Saturday, Oct. 10, the day before the event. Also, the first 75 ticket-holders will receive one month of free composting service from Compost Queens.