Need a 'taste of San Antonio' kind of gift? This box has it all | Made in SA

A love for local products led to an idea that fits "inside the box."

SAN ANTONIO — It's not easy capturing the essence of San Antonio in a 12x10 inch box.

"I just think... being able to feel our culture through a box is really neat," San Antonio In A Box, co-owner, Allison Craig said.

Every item packed in these boxes is always locally sourced.

"We just really focus on brands that fit our culture and history of San Antonio," Craig said.

"My heart is in it because I want our small business community to thrive," Craig said. "It's just really neat being able to network and connect all these businesses with new people that they probably wouldn't have been able to connect with."

Co-owner Allison Craig and her husband Reeves, launched the business almost two years ago, but the idea had been cooking for much longer than that.

"Reeves and I got married about seven years ago here in San Antonio and we were pulling together gift boxes, we both went to school out of state, and so we had a lot of family and friends coming into town," Craig said.

The San Antonio centric gift boxes getting lost in the bustle of their event, but one that stuck with her.

It wasn't until their third child that Allison wanted to focus on her small business idea, but covid almost didn't see it through.

"It was such an eye opening and unique experience," Craig said.

Leaning on those vendors to make it happen.

"It really gave everyone a lot of hope like ok we can do this, we can work through the pandemic," Craig said. "That's when it really took off and that's when people started ordering chocolates from the east coast or soaps and all sorts of stuff."

Their boxes offering a bit of connection in a time of so much separation.

From New Zealand to China and everywhere in between, no matter the occasion you can get a taste of the flavors of San Antonio, shipped right to your doorstep.