Weather unpredictable? Heat up or cool off on North Texas' craziest water slide

Grand Prairie's Epic Waters will unveil it's new seven-story slide on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Who loves this unpredictable Texas weather?

A couple weeks ago Dallas-Fort Worth saw sleet and freezing rain, earlier this week it was in the 90s and this weekend it’s back in the 40s with rain.

“I hate winter weather,” said Trey Mitchell.

Not everyone feels that way, though.

“I kind of like the variety a little bit,” Kyle Hahn said. “It gets a little frustrating though when you’re trying to plan out your clothes.”

“It allows us to see all seasons within a week,” added Michon Wynn.

“This is what it’s like in Texas, though,” said Jeremy Anchondo.

However, for many people it can be frustrating. One day it’s hot, the next day it’s not.

“The weather can be frightful outside, but we’re always a perfect 85 degrees inside,” said Michael Wampler, director of sales and marketing at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie.

Epic Waters is open year-round, rain or shine.

Saturday, the waterpark will debut something almost as crazy as the weather.

A new waterslide called Locura, which means insanity in Spanish, will open to the public. It’s the first new ride Epic Waters has unveiled since opening five years ago.

Locura is seven stories tall and once riders are ready, the floor drops out from beneath them. The waterpark is promising riders ‘Hair Raising Fun.’

“Forty-feet straight down, vertical drop,” said Wampler.

Wampler said there is no other water slide in North Texas like Locura.

Riders hit speeds of 35 miles per hour as they slide through a 360-degree loop before shooting out the bottom of the 387-foot-long slide.

No matter the weather, Wampler said Locura and Epic Waters is a small piece of paradise in North Texas.