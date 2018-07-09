A Texas A&M couple expecting their first child were surprised when the sonogram came back with their baby holding up UT's famous 'Hook 'Em' hand sign.

Aggie alumna and soon-to-be mother Samantha Perkins said she was just excited to see her baby boy having "ten toes and ten fingers." She is 21 weeks along in her pregnancy.

Aggie couple's baby throws up UT sign in ultrasound photo

"My husband and I were in the Corps of Cadets and I was in the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band, so we definitely bleed maroon," Perkins told KVUE. "But we also greatly value education, so we would be happy with any school that he might choose. I think it would be an easier pill to swallow if he went to t.u. because he got a full ride scholarship! Thanks and gig 'em!"

