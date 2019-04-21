HOUSTON — The Astros family is expanding… times two!

On Easter Sunday, Josh Reddick announced he and his wife are having twin boys.

“This year the Easter bunny brought us something special,” Reddick posted to Instagram. “Jett and I are egg-cited to announce that the Reddick twins (Yes I said TWINS) are joining our wolfpack in October.”

The outfielder posted a few adorable photos of him and his wife holding matching Astros jersey onesies with the number 22 on the back. They also shared a video of them finding out what the gender of the babies would be, of course in true Astros style.

The two recently got married in January.

CONGRATS!

