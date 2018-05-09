The Make-A-Wish Foundation is asking people to donate their "birthday wishes" to kids in need.

Whether you share a birthday with a Make-A-Wish kid or not, the foundation is asking people to use their birthday gift to "give the gift of a wish to a child who needs it most."

For example, Trinity from Kerrville wishes to go on a shopping spree, and Brody from Austin wishes to visit the major theme parks in Florida.

You could have the opportunity to fundraise for a specific child or contribute a donation to the general campaign.

Click here for more information on how to donate.

