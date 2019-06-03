SAN ANTONIO — Elderberry syrup—the remedy some people are saying is more effective at getting rid of flu symptoms than the flu shot itself.

People have been raving online about the all-natural blend, saying that it can break flu symptoms in less than 48 hours. Lauren Overton, the San Antonian who founded Lauren Nicole’s Elderberry Syrup booth at Cibolo Granges Farmer’s & Artisan Market, stopped by KENS 5 studio to share the recipe she said is responsible for her family’s consistent health for nearly a year.

“I’ve been making this and taking it with my family just as an immune booster, and none of us have been sick since we started taking it,” Overton said.

She added that many people she knows believe that a simple elderberry blend can be more effective in fighting the flu than a flu shot.

“I agree (that it’s more effective than a flu shot) because it kills more than one strand of the flu and adds several other health benefits,” Overton said.

She had three ingredients of choice: Dried elderberry seeds, a mixture of spices including ginger, cinnamon and clove, and local raw honey, which she added after allowing the mixture to boil for 45 minutes to an hour.

“You always want to start off with dried elderberry,” she said. “Everyone's always worried about if elderberry is poisonous, and it is if you grab it from the bush and try to eat it. So you don't want to do that.”

According to Overton, dried elderberries may be difficult to come by in southern states, but she special-orders them and makes them available at the Cibolo Granges Farmer’s Market every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about Overton’s recipes, click here.

Doctors agree that elderberries have nutrients and vitamins that can help you stay healthy, but warn elderberry products are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. Please consult with your physician before trying elderberry products.