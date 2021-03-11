Dirty Diana's Hot Chili oil packs a kick | Made in S.A.

A family recipe cooks up a new business for one San Antonio couple

SAN ANTONIO — When you step into Diana Corralez's kitchen, you can smell the heat. But don't breathe in too much, it may take your breath away.

"I tried to copy a recipe my grandmother used to do, only I modernized it a little more with the avocado oil," Dirty Diana Hot Chili Oil, co-owner, Diana Corralez said.

Just six simple ingredients is all it takes to create this hot chili oil that she grew up loving.

"It was like a staple in our house, you know Mexican families always have pico de gallo, this was like the grownups one," Corralez said.

When her partner, Daniel Walker, got his hands on it, he knew it was something special.

"I just kept making different things and I was like man this actually goes good with everything," Corralez said.

It was Walker who had the idea to jar and sell the oil.

"I would sell it to friends at work and that's kind of where we got a little bit of the idea, and after when the pandemic came that was a game changer," Dirty Diana Hot Chili Oil, co-owner, Daniel Walker said.

The two then took it to full time.

"I am very humble and appreciate that we can be able to do this. Not a lot of people are able to chase their dreams," Walker said.

The couple is spreading the word about the oil's health benefits and how it can add the perfect kick to any dish.

"It's a blessing and I'm just glad we can make something that everybody can enjoy and not feel guilty that they're putting in their body," Corralez said.