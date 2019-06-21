GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's the first day of summer! It will be warm, sunny and perfect for a free ice cream cone.

Dairy Queen is celebrating the official start of summer by giving away free cones to customers who download the Dairy Queen mobile app. The app will unlock a coupon for a free regular or dipped cone with the purchase of one item.

Not all Dairy Queens are participating in the event, so customers should contact their local stores before trying grab a cone.

The deal has to be redeemed on the app and is only available Friday, June 21.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.