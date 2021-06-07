Father-daughter dance set for San Antonio Botanical Garden

The event is touted as a "magical evening of dancing and everlasting memories" at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. All ages and even moms and sons are welcome.

SAN ANTONIO — Just in time for Father's Day, there's an event you might want to plan for. It's the "Daddy Daughter Grand Ball" at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

The event is slated for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 18 at the location's Betty Kelso Center – just two days before Father's Day. The address for the San Antonio Botanical Garden is 555 Funston Place. Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for kids. The rates are reduced to $31.50 and $18 for members and is said to include a crown kit.

﻿The San Antonio Botanical Garden said it would like to "cordially invite fathers and daughters of all ages" to the event. The idea is to dress up and enjoy a "magical evening of dancing and everlasting memories."

Although the event is titled 'Daddy Daughter,' the event description on the website clearly states mothers and sons are also welcome to join in the fun at the San Antonio Botanical Garden, which is a 33-acre, non-profit botanical garden. It's also the city's official botanical garden and is currently featuring a Frida Khalo exhibit.

The Daddy Daughter Grand Ball will feature music (thanks to a DJ), princess appearances, a photo booth, small bites, beverages and desserts. There will also be caricatures available for purchase.

Event organizers say tickets are non-refundable. Unredeemed tickets are considered a donation to the San Antonio Botanical Garden.