Cool jazz on a hot night.

San Pedro Creek Culture Park hosted a talented trio on Tuesday night, and they did a great job of entertaining downtown music lovers.

KENS 5 photojournalist JesseRey Huerta captured the celebration in the park that brought people out of the house and into the music.

“It’s a nice San Antonio park. It’s nice seeing that San Antonio puts on these kinds of jazz performances, especially with how big jazz is in San Antonio,” one patron said.

“To be able to enjoy all different things while we’re outdoors, we’re surrounded by lots of people, they’re providing refreshments with wonderful music playing at the same time,” another patron said.

