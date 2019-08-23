SAN ANTONIO — The Now Word Covenant Church is putting the call out to the entire community in the casting of their upcoming Christmas production, The King.

The production is part of the F.O.C.U.S. (Fulfilling Our Calling Using Scripts) Fine Arts Department of the church.

Open auditions for the play will be held Saturday, August 24 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 12525 Nacogdoches. The auditions are for all ages.

The King will premiere at the Judson Performing Center Main Theatre on December 14, 2019.





