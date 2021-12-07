Landmark library gets covered again in Enchilada Red paint

It took almost 2,000 five-gallon pails of paint to get the job done back in 1995 when the 240,000-square-foot San Antonio downtown location opened.

SAN ANTONIO — It might not be springtime, but part of San Antonio's iconic skyline is getting freshened up a bit. The Central Library is getting a fresh coat of its signature "Enchilada Red" paint.

The 240,000-square-foot Central Library location, which was designed by renowned Mexican architect Ricardo Legoretta 26 years ago, is often referred to as one of downtown San Antonio’s most unique buildings. It took almost 2,000 five-gallon pails of paint to get the job done originally. The entire project cost $38 million.

"We look forward to bringing back the pop of color and sharing the progress of this repainting project with you!" the library said in a Facebook post.

Last year, the library's main location celebrated 25 years – and naturally, you guessed it, enchiladas were involved by way of a cooking segment.

In other library news you may have missed, San Antonio's libraries are now open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. This service schedule change took effect at most library branches back in late September, except for select locations with adjusted services due to building improvement or other projects.

With the addition of Sundays, SAPL locations are open every day of the week. For details on services at each library location, click here.

Updated Library Hours:

12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday