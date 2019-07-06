BUTLER, Ga. — One Central Georgia woman is celebrating a big milestone this weekend and it's one few people reach... she's turning 106-years-old.

Adella McCrary, of Butler, was born June 9, 1913.

On Friday, the great-great-great-grandmother received words of support at her bedside from her great-grandson Brandon Bell.

“You’re turning 106. How many people can say that," asked Bell.

McCrary is still going strong and only recently decided to go into assisted living. Before then, she had opened her own home to anyone in need.

Her granddaughter, Brenda, said Adella took in several kids throughout her lifetime.

“The whole community came to her,” said Brenda.

Her son, Robert McCrary Jr., said his mother taught him how to work hard and that it is a blessing to have her still here with him.

“I think it’s a blessing too, and she’s in her good mind,” said McCrary Jr.

Her kids say she's an avid churchgoer and has always been a people person.

Her family visits her more than twice a week in assisted living and say they'll continue to support her for as long as she lives.

She has outlived her siblings and has six kids and 28 grandkids. The family says they lost count trying to get an exact number of great-grandchildren.

Family members added they are thankful for the years they've had with Adella and hope to celebrate many more birthdays with her.

