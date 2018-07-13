It’s Friday the 13th.

For some, that means watching out for bad luck. But for others, it’s a chance to get a tattoo for next to nothing.

KENS 5 photojournalist Ivan Gibson met some people who tested their luck and went under the needle on the last Friday the 13th of 2018.

“It’s kind of a novelty. We design certain tattoos, some have little 13’s in them, some are hidden in the design,” said James Dunn, owner of Ink Line Tattoos. “Basically, you put on an unlucky tattoo on you, the un-luck comes and sees you and it has a little tattoo on you, and it averts you. So now you have good luck for the rest of your life.

