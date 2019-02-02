SAN ANTONIO — For the first time in the organization’s 109-year history, the Boy Scouts of America are opening their doors and allowing girls into the program.

The change became official Feb. 1, when girls between the ages of 11 and 17 were officially welcomed to register and become scouts. The national organization will maintain the name Boy Scouts of America, but to honor the new inclusive culture of the subsidiary program it has been renamed Scouts BSA.

“I think it’s a very healthy change because girls have the option to do whichever they choose,” said Medwyn Guajardo, vice president of communications for the Alamo Area Council VOA. “If they would like to do the things they have in Girl Scouts, they can go look toward that. Or, if they want a different experience and they want to focus on things like camping, they have BSA to join now."

The Alamo Area Council hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with free food and scout-centric games to celebrate the historic change. Dozens of young ladies swarmed the registration tables to begin their memberships with hopes to someday obtain Scouts BSA's highest rank, Eagle Scout.

Young female and male scouts were excited to share their optimism with KENS5 about the changes.

“I feel like things will run smoothly, and I feel like it’ll be a good experiment,” said Raul Guerrero, the troop scribe.

Guajardo agreed saying, “Growing up, I wanted to do this so badly, but my mom had to tell me, ‘No, Sweetie, that’s only for boys.’ I believe everybody needs these skills.”

Scout executive Michael De Los Santos affirmed that Boy Scouts of America is a proactive organization always looking forward at the bright future and potential of the next generation.

“The BSA is very proactive in teaching these young adults skills, trades, and helping them to become Eagle Scouts,” he said. “For many years, the sisters have always tagged along with their brothers and have been experiencing the program of scouting. So, why now? Why not? They’ve been there for many many years. Let’s bring them along for the ride. That’s what we’re here for. It’s for the family.”

Although these changes have taken effect, female scouts are not allowed to join active male troops, and each organizing charter must approve before a new female troop is launched.

Guajardo and De Los Santos explained that the new inclusive culture would not threaten the integrity of BSA’s age-old values, but rather share them with a young community that needs to be reached.

“I know it’s going to take a lot of commitment,” Guajardo said. “I know it’s going to be a long process, and I know it’s going to be very challenging physically, mentally and morally, but I know I’m going to come out a lot better that way.”