MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — Family members and authorities have confirmed two bodies found Tuesday in Medina County to be those of a South Texas woman and the ex-boyfriend police say kidnapped her in late June.

On Wednesday, Danny Ramirez, the father of Jessica Sanchez, talked to KENS 5 about finding out his only daughter had died. He remembers his daughter as a loving woman who always put her family first. "A loving mother," he said. "Most definitely put her babies before anything else."

Sanchez leaves behind three young daughters who were inside the home the night police said she was kidnapped. The three girls were not injured in the incident.

The community in Devine has been shaken by what appears to be a murder-suicide, although the medical examiner hasn’t confirmed that to KENS 5. The bodies of Jessica Sanchez and Jorge Jaramillo were found nine days after authorities say he abducted the mother of three from her home. Neighbors told us that’s all anyone in the small town has been talking about.

One of the questions being asked is how this could have happened. Just five weeks ago, Sanchez filed a protective order against Jaramillo. Medina County Justice of the Peace Judge Glenn Klaus said the protective order isn’t a bulletproof shield. "[The protective order] protects them at their residence by stating that the defendant can't go within a certain amount of feet of their residence," he said. He added that the threat of arrest doesn’t always work. "Do not get into a state of comfort."

Experts say domestic violence and abuse relationships can turn deadly, but they don’t always start with physical violence. There are resources available for victims of domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is a good place to start.

