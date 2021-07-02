Blue Bell teases new flavor with its 'Ice Cream Month' calendar

Blue Bell lovers can't get enough of the "National Ice Cream Month" calendar which offers a different Blue Bell ice cream selection for every day of July.

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from October 2020.

The cold, creamy dessert favorite has, not just one day, but a whole month! July is National Ice Cream Month and it is starting off with some chill news.

The calendar was posted on Blue Bell's Facebook and Twitter pages. It starts the week off with some classics like the fudge bar and Neopolitan. The Fourth of July gets Buttered Pecan, an American favorite. The calendar even includes a tease for a new flavor on July 8, so check back to KENS 5 for that news!

Other features include Mint Chocolate Chip on July 11, the fruity sherbet on July 13 and a no-sugar-added flavor on July 27. We cap the month off with the delicious ice cream sandwich.

See the full calendar below: