For more than six decades, The Original Donut Shop on Fredericksburg Road has hooked San Antonians with their sweet and savory menu, which offers a fresh variety of delicious donuts and Mexican breakfast plates that will make you grito!

The personalities of the staff are just as sweet as the donut bar and are most likely the reason for the long-lived following of loyal return customers. For years, regulars have stood in long lines with wads of cash prepared to honor the bright red sign declaring, "NO CREDIT CARDS. CASH ONLY." But now, taco enthusiasts are thrilled by the change as The Original Donut Shop has installed their first credit card reader in 64 years!

Customers told KENS 5 that they'd wait in long lines to order and realize at the register that cards were not accepted. They claimed that the food was so good, they'd run across the street to the nearest ATM and return with cash just to place an order.

"After 64 years, we've decided to make this change to better serve everyone and make them happy, really," said restaurant cashier Sonia Valdez a.k.a. "Donut Lady."

"We're waiting for everybody with our arms open,” said Olga Diaz, better known as “Grandma” to the staff. “We love everybody!"

Grandma has been working at the restaurant for 31 years. If you would like to pay a visit to this historical restaurant, they are located at 3307 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229.

