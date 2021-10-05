BBQ art exhibit kicks off at Briscoe Western Art Museum with, well, some Texas barbecue

“Smoke & Embers: The Art of Vaquero BBQ” is set for Thursday night.

SAN ANTONIO — The Briscoe Western Art Museum probably isn't the place you'd think of when it comes to chowing down on some Texas barbecue. But this Thursday, get ready to pair some brisket with a history lesson.

“Smoke & Embers: The Art of Vaquero BBQ” is set for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the downtown museum. Acclaimed pitmaster, author and chef Adrian Davila will lead an "in-depth, hands-on demonstration of the history and techniques behind the cuisine that once kept vaqueros and cowboys fed."

The idea is to get people to check out the Briscoe's exhibit called "Vaqueros de la Cruz del Diablo: Contemporary Photography of the Northern Mexican Cowboy."

Davila is a third-generation pitmaster who will focus on guiding guests through "perfecting Texas barbecue on the pit" in the Briscoe’s McNutt Sculpture Garden. He will also discuss and show some traditional vaquero cooking methods on the range.

The exhibit features celebrated photographer Werner Segarra whose images of the world of the Norteño Cowboys from Sonora, Mexico covers more than 20 years of the lives of the vaqueros. His work showcases the expansive landscape, their daily work and the intimacy of their homes.

