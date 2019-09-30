AUSTIN, Texas — The video above is regarding a $5 million Mega Millions ticket that was sold in June.

An Austin resident is $1 million richer.

After buying a ticket at RZN Enterprises located at 1700 Anderson Lane, the Austinite discovered they had bought the winning HIT scratch-off, Texas Lottery said in a press release Sept. 30. The winner decided to remain anonymous.

According to Texas Lottery, HIT $1,000,000 offers more than $115.4 million in total prizes. The odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.33, Texas Lottery said.

Last week, a $227 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cedar Park at the Lakeline Express Mart located at 2004 N. Lakeline Blvd.

And a lucky Bastrop resident won a $1 million second-tier prize from a scratch ticket game, Instant Millionaire.