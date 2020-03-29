KINGWOOD, Texas — Wallace Bennett is in the business of helping create lasting memories for people.

As the owner of Va Va Bloom floral and events company, he’s made a living for the past five years crafting beautiful flower arrangements for the Kingwood community.

But even after all this time he gets an order that surprises him.

Such was the case this week when he got a phone call with a specific request. The person wanted to do something special for the residents at Atria Senior Living who were isolated from their friends and family because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A “Stay Home, Work Safe” order signed by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to stop the spread of the virus also barred nonessential visitors from all senior living facilities, where residents are considered some of the most susceptible to the virus.

The two discussed ideas like delivering a few big floral arrangements for the common areas. But then Bennett had an idea: What if they took it a step further and made a special bouquet for each of the 40 residents. The person on the phone agreed and said they would pay for them all. Their only request? That they remain anonymous.

Business had slowed in recent weeks for Bennett. The floral industry, like so many others worldwide, has been greatly affected by the coronavirus. But Bennett knew this was a chance he and his team could help brighten someone’s day.

Finding the flowers proved difficult as shipments from South America or Florida or California had stopped. Most grocery stores, like Kroger or H-E-B, had closed their floral departments. The wholesalers he knew in the Houston area also closed.

Not one to give up, Bennett found enough red roses to fill the order. He spoke with the senior living facility to ensure the arrangements could be dropped off in a safe way that wouldn’t put the residents at risk.

They delivered them to the front door, where the Atria staff took them in, wiped them down, and delivered them.

As if the beautiful bouquets weren’t enough, they also came with a note that read: “You are special. Thinking of you.”

"This is what we do: We pull together at times as a community when everyone is needing or hurting," Bennett said. "Our neighbors help each other when there's a need."

