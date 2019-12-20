Claudia Vargas stood in a tiny conference room with a dozen eyes on her.

"You have two minutes to tell your stories," she said confidently to the group. It's a task the members of the SA Clubhouse were taking on and one, that can mean a lot to them.

Since many of these stories could have ended a little too soon.

"I mean I still have suicidal ideations all the time," Vargas said. Though the San Antonio woman is an employee at this non-profit, like many of its members, she too battles with mental illness.

"When you're having a rough time and might be experiencing suicidal ideations you can kind of get suck in that feeling of hopelessness," Vargas said. "But like seeing other people work in the recovery it gives you a light, that hope."

Hope is something the SA Clubhouse thrives. The non-profit organization creates a community for battling all kinds of mental illness, including depression.

"We're working with a very vulnerable population, people with serious depression," Mark Stoeltje the Clubhouse executive director said.

It's a topic that San Antonio has seen a lot of recently. Last weekend authorities responded to two suicidal incidents on the city's roadways. While one man did die, another person was able to be saved by authorities from jumping off a highway overpass on Sunday night.

It’s these incidents that have federal regulators looking to make changes. The FCC is working to get 9-8-8 as the go-to number to access a suicide prevention hotline.

“It's great," Vargas said of the news.

A development those with Clubhouse say is huge to help those who may not be ready to go public with their illness but may be ready to tell their story.

The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones and best practices for professionals. The lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK(8255).

RELATED: GIVE THEM A HONK: Group starts unique suicide prevention initiative at JBSA

RELATED: US life expectancy is decreasing. Here's why