Birthday celebrations are a lot different these days.

Gone are the times where you can gather with a large group of friends and party with cake and ice cream. Now birthdays are being celebrated over Facetime calls and Zoom.

Brandon Smith celebrated his 12th birthday Saturday, and just like all of the other Pisces and Aries, Brandon is celebrating indoors.

Brandon’s dad, Jody Smith, posted a picture of him on his Twitter with the caption, “I can’t give him the party he deserves, but Brandon loves geography. He would love it if you would RT or reply where you are so he can mark it on his map.”

In just three hours, his father's post was the number one trending topic in Canada.

"Brandon is high-functioning autistic so he doesn't quite understand all the attention," Jody said. "Generally, he gets really interested in things for a few weeks or months at a time, but geography and golf have resonated the most with him in his life."

Jody said it's an interest he shares with his son, one that he has had since a young age.

"I can't believe this blew up, Jody said. "He doesn't grasp how many people care, but I'm overwhelmed."

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BRANDON!

