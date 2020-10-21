102-year-old Texan talks life, advice, reflects on year with coronavirus

Juanita Mingst turned 102 on Tuesday. She was born in Stranger, Texas back in 1918.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Juanita Mingst has called Central Texas home for years. On Tuesday, she turned 102-years-old. Mingst was born in Stranger in 1918.

Mingst's daughter said she came from a farming family. She got into the federal securities area and later went onto Fort Hood. According to her daughter, Mingst became one of the first employees there. She got into the civilian personnel office and then worked herself up the ladder.

Mingst has lived through some of the biggest moments in our nation's history. She said what is happening this year with coronavirus is something she has never experienced before.

"Lived over 100 years. I've never seen anything like it before," Mingst said.

Mingst said she was a typical county girl with a very loving family. 6 News asked what the secret was to her long life. At first, she did not know, but then said she has eaten oatmeal for breakfast almost every day of her life. Throughout her conversation with 6 News, she offered bits of advice.

"Life's not a problem if you just live it," Mingst said.

She also talked about pursuing a passion.