If you don't feel like spending thousands of dollars on a motorboat, an invention sold on Amazon could be just as entertaining.

The "Sun Pleasure 6-Person Inflatable Party Island Bay Breeze Boat" shows a picture of six people hanging out in the middle of the water, chilling on their mini yacht full of air.

"The float includes an inflated rear swim platform with five handles for easy mounting and dismounting, eight cup holders and a built-in cooler," is said under the product description.

Scrolling down to the bottom of the page, you'll see reviews ranging from one to five stars.

The price could be a deal-breaker, considering it retails around $300.

If you want to cut the cost in half, a giant inflatable flamingo, as well as a swan wearing a gold crown, is also available online.

The description says that a pump is not included, so you can consider adding an air-pump to your cart if you want to get the device on the water.