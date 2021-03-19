You can 'hop' to Goodwill San Antonio for easy and affordable Easter baskets

A local non-profit offers tips for creating chic DIY Easter baskets.

Goodwill San Antonio is blooming with inspiration with DIY Easter baskets and affordable attire for the whole family, according to a press release.

The National Retail Federation’s most recent poll says nearly four out of five U.S. adults plan to celebrate Easter this year, spending money on things such as décor, clothing, candy, cards and flowers.

If you're looking to save, Goodwill says you can save dollars in the wallet by re-purposing unique finds to make one-of-a-kind, personalized baskets in celebration of the annual holiday.

Here are Goodwill’s “eggcellent” tips for easy-to-make Easter gifts made up of commonly found items at local Goodwill stores:

Tisket, a tasket, find an Easter basket

Goodwill has different kinds of baskets in all shapes and sizes. You can look for a wicker or plastic baskets, pails, pottery or even kitchen colanders to hold your Easter items. You can paint a container in a pastel color for an instant splash of springtime color.

Be a designer and create an Easter liner

Instead of the traditional Easter grass, you can use unique items such as pastel scarves, hand towels or lightweight clothing as a filler or creative basket liner. Bonus: The latter avoids one-time use of plastic and responsibly supports the environment.

Fill with stuff and start to fluff

You can shop for a variety of items to fill baskets. You can focus on a specific theme or combine them to create fun-finds for both kids and adults. Suggestions include puzzles, card and travel games, socks and small accessories, toys, books, kitchen utensils, movies and photo frames.

Once items are assembled, roll out cellophane on a flat surface and measure before cutting. The cellophane should be at least one foot taller than the basket when brought up and bunched up together at the basket’s tallest point. Adorn wrapped basket with a bow, ribbon or other decorations for a finishing touch.

Goodwill says they are also offering pre-made Easter Baskets that are available and filled with trinkets and baubles for every bunny on your list.

Each basket benefits proceeds that will help fund job training, employment placement service and other community-based programs. The press release also says donated items purchased at a Goodwill store also help divert usable items from going to landfills. Instead of becoming waste, donated clothing and household goods are sold in stores, where they can be reused and repurposed.