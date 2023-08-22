Wynonna Judd announces 15-city tour, including stop in Alamo City

The chart-topping singer will perform at the Tobin Center on Thursday, November 9.

SAN ANTONIO — Country music legend Wynonna Judd is kicking off her 15-city fall tour in October and will make two stops in Texas, including here in San Antonio and in Austin.

The chart-topping singer will perform at the Tobin Center on Thursday, November 9. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. She will also perform in Austin at ACL Live at Moody Theatre on November 12.

According to a news release, the tour will feature songs from Judd's first two solo albums "Wynonna" and "Tell Me Why" — and will be performed in order. Then, Judd will conclude with her other hits and The Judds' classics.

Judd, who has been nominated for four Grammy Awards, has released nine solo albums.

She has had four songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts: "She Is His Only Need," "I Saw the Light," "No One Else on Earth" and "To Be Loved by You."

Alongside her mother, the late Naomi Judd, the country music duo won five Grammys and had 14 songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts, including "Mama He's Crazy," "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" and "Girls Night Out."

Back to Wy 2023 Tour Dates:

October 26, 2023 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

October 27, 2023 Ames, IA Stephens Auditorium

October 28, 2023 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino*

November 2, 2023 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

November 3, 2023 Bowler, WI North Star Mohican Casino*

November 4, 2023 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Theater

November 9, 2023 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts*

November 11, 2023 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

November 12, 2023 Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theatre

November 17, 2023 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre

November 18, 2023 Bossier City, LA Margaritaville Casino*

November 19, 2023 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

November 25, 2023 Louisville, KY Palace Theatre

November 30, 2023 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

December 1, 2023 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre

